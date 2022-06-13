2023 Presidency: Why Ebonyi will not vote for Obi, Labour Party – Umahi

Governor Umahi has said that Ebonyi State will not vote for Peter Obi’s Labour Party in the coming 2023 Presidential election.

Umahi stated this while addressing representatives of traditional rulers, Town Union Presidents and Ebonyi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria at the Government House, Abakaliki on Monday.

Umahi, who said he owes no one any apology for his stance, insisted that the state will vote the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be president in the coming election.

He noted that the present APC leadership in the country has done a lot for the state, and challenged any state who has received any uplifting from Labour Party to go ahead and vote for it.

Umahi said:”Our party in Ebonyi State is not Labour Party.

“We will vote for APC, the party that is doing all these things for us.

“Any state that Labour Party has helped should vote for it.

” Our vote belongs to APC.”

The Governor who frowned at the poor voter registration statistics across the local government areas of the State threatened that he would sack all Commissioners from any local government area which records less than 30,000 new voter registrants before 30th June INEC deadline.

“Everybody should go back home to make sure that all register.

“How can we change our situation if we can’t register?

“We have to take this voter registration serious.

“Make calls to your brothers and sisters outside to come and register,” Umahi said.

The event also witnessed the swearing in of newly appointed Commissioners, Special Assistants and Developmental Centre Coordinators by the Governor.