2023 Presidency: Buhari leaves venue as APC presidential rally ends abruptly in Bauchi  

The presidential campaign rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State ended abruptly over an alleged faulty sound system, leaving President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage to leave immediately.

The rally which was ongoing at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Monday, ended abruptly when the light went off and could not be restored.

The light went off shortly after the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, mounted the podium and began delivering his speech.

While the confusion lasted, President Buhari and his convoy left immediately.

The President had arrived Bauchi to lead the APC presidential and governorship campaign rally.

The aircraft conveying the President touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa airport, Bauchi around 10:20 am.

He was received by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who is the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate and his opponent in the March 11 governorship election, Air Marshal (rted) Sadique Abubakar.

Others at the airport to receive the President were: the APC party Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau; Andy Ubah, Governors of Borno, Kebbi and Yobe states, Babagana Zulum, Abubakar Bagudu and Mai Mala Buni, respectively.

Buhari had proceeded to the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, for a courtesy visit and thereafter headed to the Sir Tafawa Balewa stadium, venue for campaign rally.

Buhari was to officially present the APC candidates to the Bauchi electorate at the rally, and afterwards depart for Lagos where he is scheduled to begin his two-day working visit. The Punch