2023 presidency: Bandits will run when they hear my name — Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that if he is elected the president of the country in 2023, bandits will run once they hear his name.

Governor Wike said this when he met with delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba State on Thursday.

He said: “The Federal Government, you cannot stop this insecurity if you don’t have state police.

“You must have state police.

“There is no two ways about it.

“Having a State Police does not mean you will not have a Federal Police.

“All over the federal system, even councils have their own police so that you employ people who know the environment.

“You cannot take a stranger to go to Mabila.

“It will take him years to understand that place.

“You can’t take a stranger and go to Donga or Chanchangi.

“So, you need people who know the environment so they will be able to take care of the place.

“If federal offences are committed, the federal police should handle them.

“If they are state offences, the State Police should handle.

“So one key thing to stop this insecurity in Nigeria is to have state police.

“The one problem that our PDP government, under me, if elected, must solve is to bring down the level of insecurity in this country, otherwise there is no way the economy can grow.

“When bandits hear my name they will run because I will take the war to them.

“I will be the Commander-in-Chief in action.

“I’ll be commanding in projects, in security, in agriculture and the economy together with the armed forces.

“I’ll be commanding every aspects of life that will make Nigerians happy.

“This is because I have the capacity to solve the problems of Nigeria.”