2023 Presidency: At Yobe rally, Atiku pledges to address security, economic challenges 

The Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has promised to address security and economic challenges, if elected.

Abubakar stated this at the PDP Presidential campaign rally on Wednesday in Damaturu, the State’s capital.

Amazed with the crowd, Atiku called on the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates at all levels in the upcoming election.

“We promised to you that if you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe, we will make sure that our schools are open for uninterrupted education.

“We will also empower our young men and women by giving them capital to set up businesses so that they can live a successful life,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General the Director-General PDP PCC Aminu Tambuwal, Director-General, urged party supporters to translate the number into votes during election.

He said Atiku would recover Nigeria fully and ensure interrupted educational development.

Also, Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammed, one of the stalwarts of the party, described as one of the major employer of labour in northern Nigeria.

“Atiku had offered scholarships to many children of less privileged Nigerians,” she said.

She, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote for PDP candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.