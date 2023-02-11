2023 Presidency: Army debunks meeting of officers with Presidential candidate

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has debunked the allegation that some military officers have met with a Presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.

The denial is contained in a press statement signed by Acting Director Defence Information, Tukur Gusau.

Gusau said that the “so-called Thursday meeting was “plotting a Coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order”.

Gusau expressed shock, saying that it is disheartened that “even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity”.

The Army mouthpiece indicated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.

“Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims” the statement said.

Gusau advised the public to disregard such information and go about their normal activities.