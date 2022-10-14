2023 Presidency: APC Chieftain urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s “Agbado” campaign 

Secretary, Agriculture and Commodity Directorate, All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Kokona, Nassarawa Retson Tedheke, Friday urged Nigerians to support the Asiwaju Agbado/Cassava campaign.

According to him, the APC Presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu’s Agbado(Corn)/Cassava scheme, is trying to connect and promote rural farmers to key into the project for food sustainability.

Tedheke, also Managing Partner, Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“If we support this laudable project, we can become more productive and successful in boosting agriculture in the country.

“We need to support Asiwaju campaign team because it has a plan to boost farming; if we are able to develop farming as a country, we can build our nation beyond limit.

“Asiwaju Farmers Forum has promised to connect with rural farmers by mobilising Nigerians from all over the world into the Agbado and Cassava project.

“His projection is to support job creation campaign so that the rural farmers, local people can have the capacity to become self reliant,” he told NAN.

Tedheke, who is Sarkin Yakin Ga’ate, Ga’ate Communities, Kokona LGA, Nasarawa, projected that agriculture could boost the nation’s GDP.

“Agriculture has the capacity of creating employment for more Nigerians, thereby keeping them away from the stress of labour market.

“Agriculture can improve the nation’s GDP more than any other sector; it has what it takes to transform the rural into a productive urban agricultural hub.

“This would definitely eliminate insecurity, joblessness, kidnapping, and various crisis caused by idleness,” he told NAN.

The large scale farmer who cultivates various food produce including livestock, rice, yam, maize, soya beans, sesame, cattle, goats and sheep highlighted some benefits of farming to the economy.

“When we look at the N66 million invested in USA for soya beans, it will encourage Nigerians to invest in rice, soya beans and others.

“Lagos and Kebbi states started Rice Mill Agriculture and this can be a model for other states to key into.

“President Muhammadu Buhari from inception promised farmers his support and encouragement of which he did fulfill and I am one of the beneficiaries.

“Asiwaju has promised to improve on our president’s effort to a greater level,” he said.

Tedheke noted that when farmers produced enough food ,it would reduce the number of persons who got involved in crisis and various vices in the society.