2023 Presidency: APC Chieftain in Niger commends Tinubu’s choice 

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Alhaji Nma Kolo, has commended the political processes that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

He made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna Sunday.

According to him, Tinubu has the experience and proven record of determination, vision and intelligence to move the country forward if elected.

“Tinubu has the capacity to lead Nigeria that requires a new direction to be able to compete in the global economic and political system.

“He has done it in Lagos as two-term governor and he is set to do it again if given the mandate in 2023.

“He stands a better chance because he has, over the years, not only been known as a politician, but has also become a brand embedded in the minds of Nigerians,” he said.

Kolo said that Nigeria would need an experienced politician with proven record and vision to lead it to a better future.

He explained that the experience of Tinubu would advance the interests of the country to reflect the yearnings of the citizens.

“Tinubu dreams of a true Nigeria that gives its citizens chances in life, security and the ability to determine and make their dreams a reality,” he said.

Kolo also described Tinubu as a unifying force that Nigerians should give a chance to rule, noting that Nigerians from all areas and ethnic groups had respect for him and belief in him.

He explained that Tinubu “is bold and courageous in implementing policies and programmes for the development of the country”.