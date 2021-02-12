Political forces under the auspices of Akwa Ibom Stakeholders for Asiwaju Tinubu 2023 have assembled volunteers across the state to drive the vision of enthroning Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

The group, in a meeting on Wednesday in Uyo, facilitated by the former Spokesperson of the House of Representatives and immediate past Chairman of Cross River Basin Development Authority, Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, renewed their political union, saying Tinubu, who is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, was the only Nigerian alive with the capacity to save the country from the multidimensional socio-economic and ethno-religious distractions and sentiments.

Speaking at the meeting, the stakeholders observed that as an all time political strategist of uncommon pedigree who stood against injustice and undemocratic practices, the “Jagaban of of all seasons” is undoubtedly a detribalised nationalist who turns and manages human and material resources to tangible and felt outcomes.

They said Nigeria would be plunged into unmitigated risk if left in the hands of turn-coat and opportunistic politicians who are jostling for the high office and prodded by greed for power without tested and proven pedigree.

They said they were “driven by the intrinsic and uncommon leadership qualities of Asiwaju Tinubu who is known for his rare sense of talent hunting, exemplary reward for loyalty and strong disregard to ethno-religious sentiments”.

The assembly, which is volunteer-based and driven by common-ownership, is a demonstrated commitment of experienced and tested politicians across all diversities in Akwa Ibom State, a statement by the convener said on Thursday.

Present at the meeting were Eyiboh, the Convener and Dean of AKISAT, who is a former two-term Member for Eket Federal Constituency and immediate past spokesperson for Akwa Ibom State APC CAMPAIGNS 2019; Professor of Development Economics and former Chairman, APC 2019 Youths and Mobilisation Committee, Prof. Chris Ekong; former Member, Abak Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo; former member, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Engr. Akanimo “Commander” Edet; and former ACN Akwa Ibom State Chairman, Hon. Aniekan Willie Akpan.

Others were a financial venture specialist and former House of Representatives aspirant for Oron Federal Constituency, Chief Robinson Edumoh; former Member, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Edwin Joseph; a businessman and former State House of Assembly Candidate, Engr Uko Ekpe; and a Chartered Banker and Financial Advisor, Chief Emmanuel Udoh.

Also at the maiden meeting were a former Council Chairman, Arc. Usen Ebong; a renowned Medical Practitioner, Dr. David Umoessien; and a susinessman, Chief Sylvester Ekanem.

A strong women delegation across the state was led into the meeting by the former Akwa Ibom State Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Glory “Madam Kampala” Effiong; and foremost gender activist and former Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, Helen Patrick.