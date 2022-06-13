2023: Pray to God to use me as tool to transform Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to call on God to make him the tool to use public fund for public good in the country.

Obi made the request when he made an unexpected attendance of .The Lord’s Chosen two-day crusade in Lagos Monday.

Obi addressed while addressing the highly elated, said: “I am a member of Chosen family and will always go for what will glorify God on every of my endeavour.

“It is absurd to misappropriate public funds and render the masses impoverished,” he said.

Obi decried poverty in the society, and prayed that God would use him to change the status quo for public good.

The crusade, being held at the church’s headquarters in Ijesha Lagos, was to seek God’s face for the congregation’s progress and the good of the Society, had a theme entitled: “And Enemies Submitted”.

The exercise was one of the church’s flagship programmes held biennially to draw people closer to God, render supplications, petitions and intercessions by worshippers that testified the goodness of God in their lives and businesses.

The event, which had people across the globe in attendance, was also used to offer prayers for countries undergoing transition in governance and with special prayer for Nigeria’s stability.