2023 polls: Why Igbos didn’t’ vote for Tinubu — Iwuanyanwu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has offered a reason why Igbos did not vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Iwuanyanwu said this when he visited the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, in his palace on Saturday.

The eminent businessman, who equally appealed for a renewed relationship between the Igbo and Yoruba in Lagos, said: “During the election, we, Igbos didn’t vote for Bola because we were told it was our turn.

“Bola was very good to us when he was governor.

“He treated Ndigbo very well.

“During the time of the governorship, Igbos in Lagos came to me, and I told them to support Governor (Babajide) Sanwo-Olu.

“But the President of Nigeria today is Bola Tinubu.

“Ohanaeze has pledged our loyalty to support our brother because he was gladly nominated by his party, the All Progressives Congress.

“He went for the election and was declared the winner.

“People went to the tribunal, and the tribunal said Tinubu won.

“They went to the Supreme Court, and the apex court said he won.

“I can tell you now, as the president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, that Igbos have resolved that we are going to give total support to President Tinubu.

“Let him believe us.

“I am the leader of Ndigbo..

“What we want from Tinubu is justice, fairness and equity.

“We don’t want to take another person’s state.

“Whatever is our right should be given to us.

“We are going to support him, we are going to be loyal to him, and anybody who fights him unjustly, we are going to join him to fight such a person, but all we want is for him to give us our rights.

On the difference between the Yoruba and Igbo, Chief Iwuanyanwu said: “There’s no rift.

“Igbos and Yorubas have no problem at all.

“Our parents in Igboland always tell us that wherever we go, we should obey the laws of the people.

“I’m also advising the younger generation to cultivate the habit of obeying the laws of the land as it is too late to talk about separation between Ndigbo and Yoruba.

“We are now inseparable.”

In his response, Oba Akiolu said: “We know Igbos are very hard workers, but you have to respect the owners of the land.

“We have identified the problem in Nigeria, and what we want is a solution.

“I am appealing to you in the name of God.

“The governor cannot deliberately destroy your property.

“Just play according to the rules of the game.

“To the Igbos, anybody who wishes the best for Lagos is a Lagosian.

“I assure Ndigbo that nobody will maliciously mistreat you.

“All of you should cooperate with the Lagos Government to move the state forward.”