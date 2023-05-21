2023 polls: We trust court to finish job INEC did halfway — Onaiyekan

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said all eyes are on the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to finish the job the Independent National Electoral Commission did halfway during the February 25, 2023 election.

The Emeritus Archbishop made his position known when he spoke to journalists after a special mass on Sunday.

The mass to mark the 2023 World Communication Week of the Catholic Church was held at St. Gabriel’s Chaplaincy, Abuja.

Onaiyekan, who called for a live telecast of the PEPT proceedings, said: “All eyes are on the court.

“We tried our best to vote.

“We were told to go to court.

“We are now in court.

“All eyes are on the court.

“We have trust in the court that they finish the job that INEC did halfway.”

Onaiyekan called for transparency in the handling of the cases in which the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, and Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “It is in the interest of the judiciary is to allow the people to see what is happening, even if it means adjusting their rules.

“Voters don’t have the locus standi in court to challenge election outcomes.

“The matter is left to the candidates.

“That’s why it’s important that the court proceedings are seen live on TV.”