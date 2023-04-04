2023 polls: We received over 450 human rights related cases – NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission says it received over 450 human rights related cases from the two elections held on February 25 and March 18.

Human Rights Adviser to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Hilary Ogbonna, made this known on Monday.

Ogbonna spoke at a media briefing on the Mobilising Voters for Election project.

The Commission had inaugurated the MOVE on October 17, 2022.

MOVE is a multifaceted and multi-dimensional programme and human rights-based campaign which seeks to facilitate access and promote participation of electorate in the 2023 general elections.

MOVE’s broad goal is to promote access, participation, credibility and accountability in the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

The Commission gives a review monthly on the issues associated with human rights in the election.

Ogbonna said that the commission set up a National Hate Speech Register in October 2022 and had a record of a total of 22 hate speeches.

He added that the NHRC also launched investigations on Hate Speeches committed before, during and after the elections.

Ogbonna also lamented that 88 deaths were recorded from the elections.

He said: “The emerging external threats and fear existing are insecurity and violence across the country.

“There are Hate Speech and incitements from politicians and their supporters.

“New threats are the attack on media organisation and intimidation of the judiciary.

“Possible impacts are loss of faith and integrity in the judicial process.

“Incitement leads to renewed violence and ethnic violence.”

Speaking earlier, the NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu (SAN), said it was imperative that the media should be updated with the review of the project.

Ojukwu said: “You have been with us through the process and it is important that we brief you on how far we have gone.

“We thank the media and our partners, UN Resident Coordinator, Ford Foundation and Legal Defence and Assistance Project.

“It is important whatever happens that we should remain law abiding, this is the only way we can develop as human beings.”

Similarly, Ajuwa Kufour, Human Rights Adviser to UN resident coordinator, promised full support of the union.

“We are in support of all your human rights based programmes and happy to partner with you,” Kufour said.