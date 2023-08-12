2023 Polls: PWDs lament exclusion by INEC, make demands for 2027

People with Disabilities in Ebonyi State have decried the high level of disenfranchisement of their members by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

The group spoke on Wednesday through its Woman Leader, Ugochinyere Ugwu, in an interview with The Eagle Online.

In the interaction with our correspondent in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Ugwu, who described the 2023 polls as total rejection of people with disabilities, especially women, alleged that INEC skilfully excluded them from the voting process by failing to create the conducive environment for their impaired members to participate.

She noted that apart from widespread violence before and during the polls, which constituted a discouragement, members with hearing, sight and mobility impediments were not provided for in terms of logistics and proper guidance.

Although Ugwu commended INEC for training their blind members on usage of Braille version of some voting materials prior to the elections, she regretted that the Commission denied them participation by not providing the promised necessary facilities to enable them vote.

Ugwu further explained: “In the local government area where I observed for instance, the polling booths were located on high pedestals (staircases) where Persons With Disabilities found it difficult to access.

“The hearing impaired persons who were supposed to exercise their rights of franchise according to their conscience were denied the chance because there was no interpreter, someone to communicate them on happenings at the boot.

“The fact that they were not carried along was an emotional scare.

“During the process, INEC did some training for the blind persons on how to use the Braille version of voting materials, but to our greatest surprise, when we got to the polling booths, we did not see anything like that.

“The blind persons who came out to vote were stranded because there was no Braille version as promised.

“That is why I said it was a total rejection for us.”

The disability women’s leader urged the Government and INEC to begin early enough to fashion out ways of taking care of specific needs of all social groups in the next elections in the country.

“We are asking for inclusion in the whole electoral process and procedure come 2027 and beyond,” Ugwu stressed.