2023 Polls: Police operatives ordered to grant bail to suspects, charge them to court

Ahead of the forthcoming elections on the 25th of February 2023, police operatives have been instructed to decongest cells in different police stations.

The police operatives were instructed to carry out the instruction on or before February 25, 2023.

A police signal sighted by our reporter stated: “In view of the presidential and national assembly elections scheduled to hold on 25th February 2023, whereby all personnel will be deployed for election duty, leaving skeleton staff at the counter, personnel has been directed that all suspects in a cell or police custody whose offence is bailable should either be charged to court or released on bail before the 25th of February, 2023 in order to congest the cells.

“Only suspects that are connected to non-bailable or capital offense should be left in the cell for investigation.”