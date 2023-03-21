2023 polls: Peter Obi officially files petition at Tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has officially filed his petition at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

The Chief Spokesperson of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, confirmed this in a statement.

The statement was tweeted by the vice presidential candidate of the party in the poll, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, on his Twitter handle in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tweet reads: “It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja.

“The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”

The Eagle Online recalls that the Labour Party came third in the election behind the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party, which had Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of March 1, 2023 declared Tinubu as the winner of the election and President-elect.

The former two-term Lagos State Governor has since been presented with his Certificate of Return.