2023 Polls: Nigerian politicians and the rest of us, by Kehinde Aderemi

With the conclusion of Saturday February 25 Presidential election, Nigerians are expectedly in an apprehensive mood.

The mood is tense everywhere, especially,as politicians are now playing the game of the mind even

as all eyes are on Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for the official announcement of the election results.

So far, Nigerians have been relieved of the burden of possible crisis and the atmosphere still remains calm and peaceful.

I think there is a big relief from the palpable fears generated across the country about this election.

Interestingly, the governorship election is still on the way, but last Saturday’s election actually put on hold all the political gimmicks, banters and power-play that had been playing out among the Nigerian politicians.

The situation across the country before the presidential election on Saturday was a major issue of concern, however, it is interesting to note that the political atmosphere had been very tense with some factors that are likely to change the course of the Nigerian political trajectory in the future.

The biggest of all these factors was the emergence of the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and Vice President Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who, suddenly became the new bride of the Nigerian electorate especially the youths.

Obi’s instant popularity was like that of the saviour and the Igbos did well to ensure that the former governor was generally accepted by prominent figures from other ethnic nationalities.

Obi’s Labour Party became the voice of the voiceless youths and he unarguably enjoyed a cult like following from across the country.

Another interesting factor that is also playing out in this election is that of the tendency of the Nigerian youth to take charge of this country through a political revolutionary movement.

Many of our youths saw the need to take their destinies in their own hands by involving deeply in the electoral processes that will usher in a new leader.

Nigerian electorate decided to seek possible change by using their permanent voters card (PVC) to change the ugly narratives of this country and break away from the old norms.

They want a radical departure from the usual practice of an ordinary Nigerian politician who is always the Alpha and the Omega of the political undertakings in the country.

More importantly, this election is surely an eye-opener for Nigerians and I believe strongly that the Nigerian youths will surely play significant roles in future elections.

The kind of determination shown by Nigerians during last Saturday’s election was a big sign of good tidings for Nigeria.

In spite of the delay experienced in some polling units across the country, the Nigerian electorate defied all odds, slept and passed the night at the polling units waiting for INEC officials for them to perform their civic responsibility.

They are so determined that they want to speak loud and clear with their PVCs in their hands.

Gone were the days when vote buying was the tradition at the various polling units.

But it was not the case on Saturday as Nigerian electorate made up their minds that the 2023 election remains the best opportunity for them to make positive impact in the country.

Though the naira swap policy really played a very important role in aborting vote buying, Nigerians were able to remain focused on the election, with renewed hope for a better nation.

In truth, the presidential election was not without the usual hitches and skirmishes, it was a fair approach to what usually happens in Nigeria during elections.

Though the winner of the last election has yet to be announced officially by INEC, I am sure there will be issues emanating from whatever becomes the outcome of the election.

The election had provided Nigerians with opportunity to elect a new President that will administer the country for the next four years.

Therefore, whoever emerges winner of the Presidential election must be ready to face the reality of the present situation in the country.

The tasks before the president-elect are legion. Issues of increasing spate of insecurity, ailing economy and high foreign debt profile, failing education and health sector, socio-economic deficits, corruption, agitations for self determination and restructuring among others must be given prominent attention in the coming administration.

In the last eight years, Nigeria has faced a lot of challenges especially with the spate of insecurity across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s will to curb the growing insecurity had been tested with various cases of killings and kidnappings across the country.

His determination to reduce the level of corruption in the country is still in doubt as it is evident that corruption has literally killed the nation.

Remember, there was a time Buhari told us that corruption was fighting back in the country and thus he was handicapped and aged to fight the scourge headlong.

The global economic indices including the president’s penchant for foreign loans have dealt a huge blow to Nigeria. The ailing economy is another major issue that has been the bane of Buhari’s eight year administration.

The obvious lacunas in health and education sector is another issues that the president-elect must work on. It is only in Nigeria that “Japa” becomes the singsong of Nigerian youths. The president-elect must address the issue of brain drain in the country. Nigerians should be comfortable coming back home to develop their father land.

The issue of self determination should be given enough priority across the country. Any section of the country that feels aggrieved must be heard out.

The raging issue of restructuring that has refused to die in the minds of the advocates must also be addressed holistically.

Restructuring is encompassing and the call for regional autonomy is still sacrosanct as the best panacea to the various problems of Nigeria.

If the six regions are allowed to develop at their own pace. The result is nothing but national progress and development.

Whoever that wins must inject a new strategy and approach to tackle the spate of insecurity.

This is not impossible as the president- elect must embrace an international approach of a cutting-edge technology and by putting more boots on the ground with recruitment of more personnel alongside necessary training programmes.

The incoming president must seek to catalyse double-digit growth by increasing megawatt of available electricity to pave the way for rapid industrialization.

There is a need for the incoming president to sustain the electoral reform that has made it impossible for vote buying and election rigging across the nation. With the reform, Nigerians are now hopeful that election in the country can still reflect the wishes of the people.

There should be a turnaround plan including increasing investment in physical infrastructure such as road and rail networks, workable agricultural revolution including crop farming and rice production priority attention.

And in all, the president-elect must be ready to consolidate on the electoral reform legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kehinde Aderemi writes from Lagos.