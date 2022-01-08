2023 polls: New Era statement against OPC unfounded — Adesina

The Lagos State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, has lambasted the leadership of the OPC New Era for raising unneccessary issues against the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and leader of the group, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on the purported mega accord of the 57 groups and organisations backing the pro-restructuring South West presidency.

The General Secretary of the New Era, Oyename Adebayo, had in a statement said Adams cannot speak for the group.

Adebayo insisted that the OPC was not against the mega accord.

While reacting, Adesina described the statement as unfounded, saying the statement credited to the Aare Gani Adams-led members of the OPC was its attempt to make its position known and also clear the air on the alleged mega accord.

He declared that OPC’s position was clear on the future of the country, adding that those interested in joining the alleged accord are free to mortgage their future with politicians who have, on several occasions, failed the country.

He said: “OPC under Iba Gani Adams will never fall for the political antics and gimmicks of politicians. We made our position known in 2015 against Jega, but they didn’t understand the rationale behind our move.

“But today, 90 per cent of those that supported this government have been regretting the kind of hardship that became the lots of the mass of the people.

“And seven years down the line, we have been vindicated at last.

“The politicians are at it again. They have started their game again, however, we cannot but make our position known.

“What New Era was saying was a non issue. What is the crime in making our position known to the public? The statement was to justify our position that there are some groups masquerading as OPC that are affiliates of political parties.

“Many of them have no identity. They have no programme or activity that they are known for. We are aware that some bad eggs using the OPC’s name are tied to the apron string of some politicians who usually pay them to attack us occasionally.

“This renegades are like parasites to the real OPC. We are mindful of the fact that a successful group like OPC will always have some bad eggs who are like tools in the hands of politicians that often use them to destabilise the serene environment in the southwest.

“None of these groups have the foothold, no secretariat, no structure and absolutely nothing to show their commitment to the southwest. So, the public should be wary of these groups, especially, as the 2023 election approaches.”

The Lagos state OPC chieftain also insisted that the OPC under the leadership of Aare Gani Adams remains the authentic symbol of the group.

He said: “The late Fredrick Fasheun and Aare Gani Adams were among the nine founding members that founded the OPC in 1994. And as such, Iba Gani Adams, at the moment, has the largest followings with loyal and committed members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) and Yoruba One Voice (YOV) spreading beyond the shores of Nigeria.”

Adesina also maintained that the various achievements of the group are to show the commitment of the OPC to the struggle of liberating the Yoruba race.

He said: “We stood by the statement made by the Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin. Our records of outstanding achievements are there for the public to see. We have our various programmes and activities that showcase the identity of the group.This shows the structure of the group to the public.But with the present situation in the country, the people can now understand the real group that can defend the interest of the Yoruba race.”