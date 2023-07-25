2023 polls: I see a rerun, but forces will fight it — Primate Ayodele

828 828

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that he foresees a rerun of the 2023 presidential election, but forces behind the election results will stand firmly against it.

The position of the prophet was made known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Monday.

The prophet made it known that there are leakages in the judiciary, which are not well packaged and will later expose the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

Ayodele explained that the ruling party has realised that there are no two ways to the election tribunal and was seriously monitoring the proceedings to ensue nothing goes wrong in favour of the opposition.

He said: “As Nigerians await the tribunal judgment, there is no way to it, there are leakages in the Tribunal as revealed by the Lord.

“The leakages are not well packaged and will expose the ruling party.

“The ruling party has also realised there is no two ways to it.

“There are cabals monitoring this tribunal and they are very desperate.”

Ayodele noted that if the election tribunal wants to be fair, the best is to call for a rerun but forces behind the case will do anything to ensure the election remains as it is.

The man of God asserted that the judiciary is supposed to raise the hope of Nigerians with a fair judgment, but forces will seriously fight against the right judgment.

He however mentioned that an unfair judgment will make the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission to be irrelevant.

He said: “If the tribunal wants to be fair, the best is to call for a rerun but forces behind the case will want the election result to remain as it is.

“The point is the direction of what I see is rerun of the election, but the forces behind the election will want it to remain the same.

“This will knock the judiciary and make them to be irrelevant.

Also Read:

“It will make INEC not to be a body Nigeria can rely on.

“Of course, Judiciary will pay for it if it doesn’t go for it and INEC will pay for it in the future.

“What I see is a rerun but the power behind it will try to make it remain as it is.

“The tribunal is supposed to raise the hope of Nigeria and correct all the misconduct of the judiciary but the forces behind it will fight against the right thing.”