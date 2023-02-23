2023 Polls: Aisha Buhari woos voters for Tinubu/Shettima in Daura

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has urged Nigerian women and youths to come out en masse to vote for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure a renewed hope for women and children in the country.

Mrs Buhari, who is the Grand Patron of the Tinubu/Shettima Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team, said this on Thursday while distributing over 2,000 bags of rice to women in Daura Township Stadium, Daura, Katsina State.

During a symbolic presentation of the items, the first lady urged the party members to ensure that all APC candidates are delivered in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The first lady, who spoke in Hausa, said, ”I am happy to be with you here in Daura today to express our (the Buhari family) gratitude for voting him in the 2015 and 2019 Presidential elections.

”As you are all aware, eight years ago people from the South supported my husband from the North to become Nigeria’s President to ensure peace, unity and understanding.

”Today, our party, the APC, has fielded Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its Presidential candidate and Sen. Kassim Shettima as his running mate and Tinubu is the person that my husband (Muhammadu Buhari) wanted to succeed him as the next President.”

Mrs Buhari assured the teaming supporters of APC that the APC Presidential Candidate, if elected, will complete the legacies that the Buhari administration left behind.

She, therefore, appealed to the electorates to ensure that all APC candidates are delivered on Saturday.

According to her, ”A vote for Tinubu is a vote for peace and progress of Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Zakiya Bello Masari, expressed gratitude to the first lady for the continued support to women and youths of the state.

Masari assured the first lady of their commitment towards ensuring that the victory of APC Presidential flag bearer and other APC Candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Ambarud Sani-Wali, a Daura grassroots politician and mobilizer, assured the first lady of her determination to mobilise voters to ensure victory for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Sayyadah Jibilla, described the gesture of the first lady as unprecedented and assured her of their desire to come out en masse on election day to vote for the APC Presidential Candidate.