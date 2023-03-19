2023 polls: AIG warns troublemakers in Lagos

Following messages making the rounds in Lagos State that certain supporters of a certain political group were threatening to cause a breakdown of law and order, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Abiodun S. Alabi, has warned such group to desist from fomenting trouble or face the wrath of the law.

Zone 2 spokesperson, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, made the position of the police boss in Lagos and Ogun States known.

In the statement on Sunday, Idris-Adamu said this threat has been brought to the notice of the management of the Zone 2 Command.

She said: “There’s a message making rounds on social media that supporters of certain political gladiators are threatening to cause violence, breakdown of law and order, disrupt social activities, molest, kill and intimidate members of the public.”

According to Idris-Adamu, Alabi has therefore found it imperative to clear the air and inform members of the public to disregard the threat and go about their lawful businesses without any fear of intimidation as the safety of their lives and properties was assured.

The statement added: “We, therefore, enjoin all good people and residents of Lagos and Ogun States to rest assured of their safety at all times as the Nigeria Police Force is on top of the situation. Politicians and their supporters are warned to desist from fueling any form of violence or acts that could cause a breach of the public peace as anyone caught engaged in such act will face the full wrath of the law.”