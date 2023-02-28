2023 poll: Two burnt to death in attack on NNPP office

Two persons have been burnt to death in an attack on the campaign office of a House of Representatives candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Kano State.

Spokesman, Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, which occurred on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, Kiyawa said a group of suspected thugs set the office ablaze with two unidentified persons in a stationary vehicle inside the building burnt to death.

The Kano State Police Command said it received reports of the incident around 4pm during collation of results at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Tudun Wada Local Government Area.

According to Kiyawa, the hoodlums also mobilised and attempted to block the road leading to the INEC office.

“Security personnel were immediately mobilised to the scene,” the PPRO said, adding: “One of the thugs was fatally injured and was rushed to Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.