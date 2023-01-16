2023: Police hunt for perpetrators of Enugu INEC office attack

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered a massive manhunt of the suspected IPOB/ESN renegades involved in the botched attack on INEC Office in Enugu South Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

The Spokesman said the Commissioner also directed for thorough investigation while operatives hunt for the hoodlums.

Ndukwe said that the attack which took place Sunday at about 9:15p.m., was effectively repelled by police operatives on duty at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office.

He said, “In the ensuing gun duel, however, one of the resilient police operatives sustained a fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead, and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation.

“Many of the hoodlums who had used a suspected petrol bomb to set the INEC’s security house ablaze, escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The Commissioner has restated the avowed commitment of the Command to ensure that the deceased police officer did not pay the supreme price in the line of duty in vain.

“The CP also reiterated that the police shall remain focused and intensify existing interagency collaboration towards the protection of INEC facilities and ensure the conduct of a peaceful and credible general elections in the state.”

The Command spokesman said that the Commissioner enjoined residents of the state, particularly owners of medical facilities, to quickly report anyone who presents a case of gunshot injury to the nearest police station.

He called on them to beat vigilant and law-abiding and assist the police with necessary information and intelligence that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing assailants and their likes.