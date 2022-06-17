2023: PFN vows to work against Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has vowed to work against any party that presents a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Its National President, Bishop Wale Oke, said this when he spoke with newsmen after a National Executive Council.

At the meeting on Thursday in Lagos, Oke said the PFN will work against a Muslim-Muslim ticket because “it is against the principles of fairness, balance, equity and justice”, adding: “Muslim-Muslim ticket means over 54 percent of the population will be marginalised and shut out.

“If the party doesn’t listen to us, then they will meet up at the polls.”

Oke also said the PFN has picked June 26 as PVC Day to mobilise members to register for their Permanent Voter Cards.