2023: PFN advises eligible Christians to obtain PVCs

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has advised Christians to obtain their Permanent Voters Card ahead of the 2023 general election.

Rev. Steven Dangana, the Chairman of the Fellowship in Plateau State, gave the advice in a statement in Jos.

Dangana also said that the Fellowship had declared June 26 as: “PVC Sunday,” adding that members would be expected to attend church service with their PVCs that day.

The Chairman explained that the decision to declare the PVC Sunday was taken at its National Executive Council meeting on June 16 in Lagos.

Dangana called on heads of churches to mobilise their members who were eligible to register for their PVCs.

He said the leadership of the Fellowship had constituted a special committee to consult widely and advice it on the direction to go in the forthcoming general polls.