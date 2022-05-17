2023: Peter Obi promises to invest in youth, create employment

Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, says he will invest in the youth and create job opportunities, if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

He spoke on Monday while interacting with Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party delegates for the presidential primaries.

He said that Nigeria had everything to be a great country, if given the right leadership and governance.

He said: “What I want to do is to take Nigeria from a consumption to production country.

“The solution to lasting security is to pull people out of poverty, and criminality will reduce.

“We must go back to productivity by investing in our youth to be productive.

“We can no longer continue sharing because what we are sharing is finished.”

Obi expressed concern over the security challenges faced in Kaduna and some other states, promising to fight insecurity and secure communities by providing all the necessary equipment and strategies.

He said that Kaduna State had the capacity to produce agricultural products and export when provided with the needed support, having vast land for farming.

Obi pleaded with the delegates not to be influenced by money, but to look at the capability of aspirants and the future of children who are the leaders of tomorrow when voting.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP elders, Nuhu Bajoga said that they believed Obi had the ability to deliver Nigeria.

On his part, Felix Hassan-Hyet, Chairman PDP Kaduna State, said that the delegates would vote for a Nigerian, not a northerner or southerner, and would vote for a capable person.