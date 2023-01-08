The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been nominated by foremost jurist and founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), as the best to rule Nigeria from 2023 among the contestants for the office of president.

The elder statesman spoke on Friday when he received the former two-term Anambra State Governor in Ado Ekiti.

Obi was in Ekiti State in continuation of his countrywide campaign.

Babalola said: “Unless you are part of the old system that has brought us to where we are, there is no way you will oppose a young man like Mr. Peter Obi, an untainted, young, educated man with ideas, from being the president of Nigeria.

“We have a common ground, and that common ground is that he will give education a rightful place in his administration.

“Unlike all of you, I never had a conventional education, I never went to secondary school, or university but due to determination and courage I endured.

“I studied privately through correspondence and obtained my A Level by correspondence, passed the entrance into university by correspondence.

“But for education, I would not be where I am today and that is why by the grace of God after a successful practice, I am what I am today.

“I will celebrate 60 years of my call to Bar this year and by the grace of God, Peter Obi will be there. He is the most qualified to lead this country.”