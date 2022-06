Peter Obi has received a certificate of return as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for next year’s general election.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State received the Certificate of Return from the party on Friday.

This was made known by the party in a tweet on its Twitter handle.

The party tweeted: “Mr. Peter Obi Receives Labour Party Certificate of Returns as its Presidential Candidate for 2023 presidential elections.

“Congratulations!!”