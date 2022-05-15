2023: PDP women leaders eulogise Obi, say he is recipe for Nigeria’s challenges

The Woman Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party across the country have praised former Governor Peter Obi, who, they said, stood out by his impeccable character, excellent leadership qualities and gender friendly approach to governance.

The National Woman Leader of the Party, Prof. Stella Attoe, spoke on behalf of the group during a meeting with Obi.

At the interactive session in Abuja, Attoe said Obi, over the years, has shown great passion for women empowerment and development.

Attoe said Obi’s humility had continued to endear him to many, both in the public service and corporate world.

She said that aside Obi’s excellent academic qualifications, his discipline and prudence carved him out as an admirable leader, capable of leading the country.

She said: “Though we are not here to advertise him, it is my pleasure to highlight the good qualities he possesses.

“I have observed Mr. Peter Obi for a long time.

“He is a man with practical leadership qualities.

“His track records of success in governance are there for Nigerians to see.

“His performance in Anambra State is still a model of good governance in many quarters.

“It is not easy for one to leave behind N75 billion and walk away.

“It takes strength of character, courage and discipline to achieve that.

“These are some of the noticeable qualities still shinning forth from his outing as Anambra’s Governor.

“Some people describe him as stingy, but he was, obviously, being prudent with the state’s resources, and that stood him out as one of the best Governors Nigeria has ever produced.”

In her speech, the WomAn Leader, North West Zone, Hajia Aishatu Ibrahim Madina, said Obi’s aspiration was another opportunity for Nigerians to get what they lost in 2019.

Madina’s words: “A lot of us know that we did not just loose election in 2019, we lost an opportunity to get Nigeria working again because with you on that team, we were very hopeful for a better Nigeria.”

Adding her voice, the South South Woman Leader, Tessy Ese Torru, said Obi carried out integrated development in Anambra State by simultaneously carrying all sectors along.

Torry said Obi has the women at heart and goes the extra mile to associate with people, especially those in need.

She said: “We know you are very gender friendly and with your economic background, you will turn the nation around for good if given the chance.”

On her part, PDP Woman Leader, Adamawa State, Susan Mark Zira, described Obi as a man who does not speak empty words.

Zira added: “I have attentively listened to Mr. Peter Obi today and I now believe there is hope for Nigeria.

“I wish that you become the heartbeat of Nigerians in this election, so that we can get it right.”

Other women leaders added their voices to speak well of Obi, describing him as one who has the recipe for the challenges facing the nation.

Addressing the women, Obi lamented the many challenges confronting the nation in many fronts, which, he said, could be arrested with responsible leadership and good governance.

He noted, with regrets, the decadence manifesting in Nigeria’s education sector.

He said: “Just recently, UNICEF reported that the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria has increased from 15 million to 18.5 million, 60% of which are mostly girls.

“This is a dangerous trend that must be reversed with good leadership.

“I remain committed to serving and developing our nation Nigeria, if given the chance.”