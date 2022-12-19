2023: PDP set to flag off LG campaigns in Delta 

Delta State Chapter of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would kick off its Local Government campaigns for the 2023 general elections this week.

The party, therefore called on Nigerians to reject the first opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

Director of Campaign, State’s PDP Campaign Council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon during a press conference, said the campaign would kick off from Patani and Bomadi Local Governments, adding that the train would visit two local governments per day.

Funkekeme, said they have concluded the ward-to-ward campaign to the 270 wards in the State, adding that the ward-to-ward campaign was successful.

The LG campaign will kick start Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

He said: “The strong enthusiasm exhibited by party faithful across board during the ward campaigns underscored the favour and huge support base enjoyed by the PDP across the State, which also proved beyond doubt that Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta State.

“The ward campaigns also brought light to many people who dumped the opposition and confessed that having seen the light they have decided to embrace the PDP as the only party with the capacity to rescue, reset Nigeria and reunite Nigerians.

“PDP in the State is set to embark on Local Government campaigns come Wednesday, December 21, 2022. We shall as usual undertake issue-based campaigns and will not indulge in frivolities about the mischievous pranks of the opposition parties, except that when necessary, we shall educate the people about why they must prefer PDP to other parties, and vote for all our candidates at the 2023 elections.

“Of course, as you all know by now that Nigeria is facing a grim situation, courtesy of the incompetent, ill-informed, and wicked rule perpetrated by the All Progressives Party (APC)-led Federal Government. Today, our nation has become the poverty capital of the world, amid unparalleled insecurity that has made Nigeria an insecure place for life and property.

“Besides, unemployment, inflation, and food insecurity have brought untold hardship on Nigerians, the type we have never seen since the evolution of this nation.

“Our issue-based campaign will showcase the competence of our candidates who are men and women of experience in the art of turning things around. The Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket is what Nigeria needs to reset and rescue this nation from the mess that the APC has plunged her into.

“Our Governorship ticket of Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme is what Delta State needs to build further on the good legacies of the administration of former Governor James Ibori, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, and the legacies of the wonderful administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP. This will be done through the M.O.R.E. Agenda.

“PDP believes that Nigeria needs seriously to depart from our current experience of electing incompetence and free herself from the APC tragedy that has turned a land flowing with milk and honey into a suffering nation.

“We agree that rather than present candidates for the 2023 elections, APC should be apologizing to Nigerians for the rot it has brought the nation into. The clueless party and its officials lack the gumption to understand and appreciate the enormity of the problems APC has created and so lacks the basis to even field candidates.

“It is against this background that we call on Nigerians not to relent in holding APC to account for the worsening state of affairs in Nigeria, and therefore reject it with their ballots at the polls by voting massively for all the candidates of PDP across board for the purpose of resetting and rescuing Nigeria from the untidy and chaotic path that APC has brought her, while also urging the good people of Delta State to further concretize their continuing support to PDP with enormous, overwhelming votes for the candidates. It will bring the M.O.R.E Agenda to fruition come 2023”.





