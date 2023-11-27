2023: PDP set to challenge Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State said it has resolved to challenge the Appeal Court’s ruling, affirming Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as winner of March 18 Governorship Election.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

PDP had in its reaction to the ruling said it would review the verdict of the Appellate Court before taking further action.

Amode said justice has not been properly served in the PDP’s Governorship Candidate, Olajide Adediran’s (Jandor) petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

“We are challenging the ruling of the Appeal Court, affirming Sanwo-Olu as winner at the Supreme Court. In a couple of days, our petitions will get to the Supreme Court,” Amode said.

He said that Justices of the Court of Appeal had failed the party by not seeing the merit in Adediran’s petition.

Amode stressed: “Looking at some of the Appeal Court’s rulings, there has been so many inconsistencies on its stands on pre-election matters.

“We, as a party, feel justice is yet to be served in our petitions against the outcome of the March 18 gubernatorial election in this state.

“We have a strong belief in the Supreme Court to look at the crux of the matter and make a statement that will serve as precedent.

“The party and our candidate are not deterred, we have reviewed the November 15 Appeal Court’s ruling and decided to pursue justice at the Supreme Court,” Amode said.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on November 15 dismissed issues raised by Adediran and the Labour Party Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour, against the judgement of the election tribunal.

The Court dismissed Adediran’s 34 grounds of appeal against Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

On the alleged non-qualification of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Court had ruled that it could not litigate on the issue because it was a pre-election matter.

It held that the appellants failed to prove the allegation that Sanwo-Olu forged his West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.

The Tribunal had earlier on September 25 dismissed Adediran and Rhodes-Viviour’s petition against Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

An appeal to the Supreme Court is expected to be filed within 14 days from the date of the ruling and the apex court has 60 days to hear the case and make its ruling.