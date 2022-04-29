2023 : PDP screens 11 gubernatorial aspirants in South West

Eleven governorship aspirants belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States on Thursday presented themselves before the screening committee set up by the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seven-man screening committee was led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

The aspirants are seeking to contest the 2023 governorship election in their respective states at the South West.

They were screened at the PDP secretariat in Ibadan.

The aspirants from Ogun State are Segun Sowunmi, Jimi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu, while two from Oyo State are Hazeem Gbolarumi and Governor Seyi Makinde.

Six other aspirants of the party with ambition to contest for the exalted office in Lagos State are David Kolawole, Shamsideen Dosumu, Jimi Karmal, AbdulAzeez Adediran, Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

Speaking with journalist before the screening exercise, Makarfi said the aspirants must comply 100 per cent with the PDP guidelines and the electoral act.

According to him, the screening was to ensure that the candidates or aspirants of the party meet all the provisions of the electoral law.

—