2023: PDP reconciles aggrieved members in Plateau 

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau said it has reconciled the aggrieved party members to ensure a united approach to electioneering.

Prof. Shedrack Best,

former Secretary to the Plateau Government and aspirant on the platform of the party, said this while addressing journalists after a reconciliatory meeting in Jos Monday.

Best, who spoke on behalf of the convener of the meeting, an elder statesman, Yahaya Kwande, stated that a reconciliatory meeting was to address issues and unite aggrieved party loyalist ahead of the campaign and general elections.

“There has been a lot of concern on the unity of the party in Plateau and there has been discordant statements in regards to the support for ours residential Candidate Atiku Abubakar.

“This meeting addressed all those issues of the need to unite the party, the need to get the people work together because there has been groups that are working across purposes.

“Today, Kwande was able to bring together all shades of opinions under one roof.

“We have been able to discuss the unity of the party so that we get ready for the take-off of the campaigns.

“We are going into this campaign and elections as one house, we are going as one Plateau, one PDP.

“The Jang camp and the retired Gen. Jeremiah Useni camp as well as the party flag bearer, were represented in this meeting, we have come together to understand ourselves, we have a one house,” he said.

Best observed that although Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers could pull out his support for Atiku Abubakar, the party would deliver.