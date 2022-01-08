2023: PDP reacts to ex-Gov. Aliyu party has zone presidential ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the position of a former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, that it has zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the North.

The party spoke on Friday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on the issue.

Aliyu had during the week at a meeting with the Atiku Support Group said the PDP had zoned the presidential ticket to the North.

But Ologunagba said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned its Presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.”

The PDP, therefore, urged Nigerians, its teeming members and supporters to completely disregard “the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled.”

It also cautioned those behind the claims to desist forthwith.