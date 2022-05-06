2023: PDP presidential aspirant, Anyim pledges to fix Baro port, end insecurity

Former Senate President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has vowed to fix the abandoned Baro port in Niger state and tackle the incessant insecurity challenges that have bedeviled Nigeria.

Anyim disclosed that 30 years he had spent in government have given him knowledge on how to tackle the nation’s incessant challenges.

While addressing Niger state delegates at the PDP secretariat in Minna, Anyim added that “we need to develop neighboring states like Niger, Nasarawa, and Kogi”.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said accordingly,”if we enthrone the wrong leaders like the current All Progressives Congress (APC) government then we will have everything wrong. But, if we choose the right leaders like the PDP with vision then everything will get better.

“I have been in the Presidency for thirty three years, I have clear and detailed knowledge of the country after I transversed all the States.

“I did not just get up to run because I am a politician; I got up to fill a vacuum so as to meet a need. Our country needs to be freed, Nigeria needs to be rescued from these people (APC) who have dragged us far behind.

“The last time we had a country was when the PDP was in power. When I hear people say, please return PDP to the country, I am always happy because the party (PDP) has values”.

He added that, “Nigeria was more secured, united, growing faster economically. I want to bring 2015 back, the unexecuted plans and advance it because, there were some viable projects that during President Goodluck Jonathan tenure, we intended to execute for second term but unfortunately we could not get the second term.”

Leader of the Party in Niger, Senator Zainab Kure commended Senator Pius Anyim for his promises, saying the Baro port is long overdue. As then Senate Committee Chairman on Maritime, I commissioned the Onitsha port, but this current administration did not do anything about Baro, they only did some drama there”.

In his remarks, state Chairman of the PDP, Barrister Tanko Beji assured the former Senate President of delegates participation, adding that “Niger delegates are very excited to have you and the roles you played in the past”.