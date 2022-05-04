2023: PDP NWC approves postponement of LG Congress

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved postponement of the party’s Local Government Congress to elect one LGA National delegate earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja Wednesday, said that a new date for the LGA Congress would be announced.

Ologunagba said the NWC regretted any inconveniences the postponement might have caused.

He advised all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party across the country to take note.

Similarly, the party also declared the Wednesday 3-man ad hoc delegate congress in Ebonyi as null and void, saying the congress would hold on Thursday, May 5.

Ologunagba said that the attention of the NWC had been drawn to reports of a purported conduct of 3-man ad hoc delegate congress in Ebonyi Wednesday.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said 3-man ad hoc delegate congress in Ebonyi on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 is by law, null and void and as such unrecognized.

“This is because such congress is by law, subject to be monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which in this case, is not available to monitor the exercise.

“Based on the unavailability of INEC to monitor the exercise, the NWC rescheduled the conduct of the 3-man ad hoc delegates congress in Ebonyi for Thursday, May 5.”

Ologunagba advised all members of the party in Ebonyi to discountenance any exercise conducted on Wednesday as the PDP 3-man ad hoc delegates’ congress in the state would hold on Thursday, May 5.