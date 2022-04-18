2023: PDP kicks against UPU’s endorsement of Edevbie as governorship candidate

The ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Delta Central Senatorial District, has kicked against the endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie, a governorship aspirant for the 2023 election, by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

The Party, in a statement signed by the PDP Delta Central Chairman, Chief Patrick Fovie and 30 members Monday in Asaba, appealed to the UPU Apex decision-making body of Urhobo nation, to withdraw the endorsement with immediate effect.

The party said endorsement of one of the governorship aspirants by UPU, a socio-cultural body, amounts to usurping the functions of the party in the ongoing electioneering process, leading to the primaries.

The statement reads in parts, “It has come to our notice that the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, on Sunday, April 17, 2022, via a press statement, announced the endorsement of a governorship aspirant under the PDP, Olorogun David Edebvie, as the Union’s preferred aspirant.

“And in the same token, urged our party delegates to vote enmass for him.

“UPU efforts in the affairs of Urhobo nation of Delta Central Senatorial District will always be appreciated if and only such efforts or interest are not in conflict with the duties and regulations of our party, PDP and its organs.

“And in the instant case, we found out that the purported endorsement of our party member who is a governorship aspirant, usurped the functions of our party in the ongoing electioneering process leading to the party primaries.

“This obvious external interference by UPU and its leadership cannot in any way be encouraged.

“This subtle appeal to the leadership of this great socio-cultural organization is to immediately repudiate and/or nullify the endorsement via another press statement, please”.

It, however, recalls that similar endorsement played out in 2014 and 2015 wherein UPU came in with “Urhobo Governor Agenda”.

“This singular act not only caused acute internal crisis in our great party but also created factions in UPU with two President Generals giving orders and counter orders.

“The grave incursion of the UPU in active politics via Urhobo Governor Agenda fractured the sensibility of our amiable governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, who greatly suffered the negative of the Union’s ethnic political activities in 2014 and 2015.

“However, we were able to overcome the storm within a short period of time in our party but unfortunately; Urhobo Union suffered a great deal which led to a series of legal actions.

“This kind of unpleasant situation must be avoided, hence it is very necessary for UPU to stay away from the internal affairs of PDP and partisan politics generally,” it said.

It urged UPU to strictly adhere to the Union’s Constitutional provisions and play mere advisory roles for Urhobo political actors and to some extent political parties where the need arises.

“It is no longer expedient for socio-cultural organizations and town Unions to as a group indulge in political party affairs or endorsements of governorship and other categories of aspirants.

“In the light of the above, we strongly appeal to the President General of UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga, and his entire Exco worldwide, to kindly withdraw the purported endorsement of Olorogun David Edebvie as the Union’s preferred aspirant,” it advised.