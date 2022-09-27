2023: PDP invites serving, ex-leaders, others to PCC inauguration 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has invited all its former, serving leaders and other key stakeholders to the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council PCC.

The invitation is contained in a statement issued Tuesday by the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Umar Muhammad Bature.

The statement stated that all “former Presidents and Vice Presidents, Governors and Former Governors, Serving and former Members of the BoT, Serving and former members of the National Assembly, all members of NEC, stakeholders of our party, the International Communities, CSOs and the Media” are invited to the to the inauguration.

The statement indicated that the event is scheduled for 11am, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, International Conference Center, Central Area, FCT Abuja.