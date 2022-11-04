2023: PDP inaugurates governorship campaign in Yobe

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its governorship campaign in Nguru, Yobe, ahead of 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the occasion, Alhaji Adamu Waziri, the party’s Board of Trustee member expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

“With your support, the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and all other contestants will win the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Waziri, also former Minister of Police Affairs, called on the electorate to have faith in the party and come out enmass to cast their votes.

He said that the 2023 election would be devoid of rigging or any form of manipulation.

“Vote for credible and trustworthy candidates that will salvage Nigeria from hunger and economic crisis,” he said.

Speaking, the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Alhaji Sherif Abdullahi, promised a better leadership if elected.

He also promised to improve the welfare of the state’s civil servants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP inaugurated its State Campaign Council in November. 1, in Damaturu, the State capital.





