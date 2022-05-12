2023: PDP ignores zoning, throws open presidential ticket

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has thrown open its presidential ticket ahead of its primaries slated for May 28 and 29, 2022.

The decision was announced after its 96th NEC meeting on Wednesday at its Wadata Plaza National Secretariat.

According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the NEC has also appointed former Senate President, David Mark, to chair its Convention Planning Committee.

Ologunagba, who spoke after the meeting with newsmen late on Wednesday, said: “After a very extensive deliberation, NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open.

“The Party should also work towards consensus candidates where possible.

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decisions on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.”

On its presidential primaries and National Convention, Ologunagba said: “NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday May 28 to Sunday May 29, 2022 in Abuja.

“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organising Committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as Chairman, His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and His Excellency Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.

“NEC assured of free, fair, credible and transparent processes for the emergence of our Party’s Candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.”