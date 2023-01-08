2023: PDP House of Reps candidate dies after US trip

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, Abba Muhammed Bello, is dead.

The House of Representatives candidate was said to have died after returning from a trip to the United States of America.

Bello, according to available report, went to visit his father, a former National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Muhammed Haliru Bello, who has been sick for a while.

He won the party’s ticket at the primaries held in May 2022, defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Yakubu, who defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress.