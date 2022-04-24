2023: PDP House aspirant pledges proper representation in Plateau  

A House of Representatives aspirant for Jos East/Jos South constituency, Musa Ashoms has pledged to pursue people-oriented legislations and representation if elected.

Ashoms, who is contesting on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Sunday.

He promised to undertake wider consultations with the constituents in discharge of his duties as their representative.

Ashoms, a former Leader, Jos East Legislative Assembly, said he was well experienced to represent the people at the National Assembly.

He said with effective representation, the constituency would experience federal presence.

”I understand the plight of my people. I am experienced in legislative business. I am capable of representing them,” he said.

He pledged to provide the enabling environment for the people to discover their potential through the right legislations.

”I am going to propel my people. I shall give them a representation that will make them to understand and rediscover themselves.

”It is our collective task to change the social and economic narrative of our people.

”We shall harness brilliant ideas from them and use such ideas to their advantage,” he said.

Ashoms urged the people of the constituency to support his aspiration in the interest of effective representation.