The Peoples Democratic Party has said it would soon flag-off its online membership registration as a prelude to pursuance of its digital/electronic voting system.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, disclosed this on Thursday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, during the grand finale of the party’s local government election campaign in the State.

The National Chairman, who concurred that digitisation of the country’s entire electoral process would eliminate all forms of electoral violence, observed that its achievement is possible in Nigeria.

He noted that the current digitisation in the banking sector, which has brought convenience and safety into transactions, was an indication that Nigeria can repeat the same in its electioneering process.

He attributed violence during elections to desperation on the part of most politicians, stressing that digital voting would bring electoral violence to a halt.

Secondus urged the Federal government and Independent National Electoral Commission to tow the path of the Nigerian Bar Association, which demonstrated digital success in it recent election.

Secondus emphasised: “Very soon, we will flag-off the online digital registration and by the grace of God, the process of voting digitally.

“We ask the Federal Government and INEC that the killings are too many, the struggle for power and the desperation too many.

“There is no need to kill anybody because all lives matter.

“If people can be sober in their homes and vote, there will be more security.

“The NBA demonstrated clearly that you can be at the comfort of your home and vote digitally and your vote will count.

“If they can do it successfully and elected their president, it means we can excel in digital technology.

“Your Excellency, I promise you, that will be done.

“And I use this medium to ask the Federal government and INEC to do the same.”

Governor David Umahi had in his remark advocated for the party to adopt e-voting in its forthcoming primary elections, stressing that the PDP in particular and the Country in general has all it takes to do that.

Umahi explained: “Mr. Chairman, I want to appeal that one of the things that touches me so much is the shedding of blood during elections.

“We have resources in this country to support e-voting.

“If we adopt e-voting from INEC, all these struggles will stop.

“All these desperations will stop.

“And I want to challenge the National Chairman of PDP, it takes us nothing to have our own server linked to the cloud.

“We can start the change we desire with our party, the PDP, and I am sure the Governors will support you, so that in our forthcoming primaries, we can do everything in one day and transmit to the centre….”

Umahi reiterated his conviction that it was only God who would chose his successor, adding that he would not anoint anyone.

He assured that come 2023 general elections, everyone in the State under his watch would be totally free to contest any position of his choice.

The Governor, who commended the National Executives of the PDP, urged them to continue to be bold in their efforts at repositioning the party.

Goodwill Messages were received from the Ebonyi State Elders Forum led by Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, while Hon. Edwin Nwonu, representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, spoke on behalf of National Assembly members.

All speakers at the event bore testimonies of the good works of Governor Umahi.