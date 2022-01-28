2023: PDP chieftain opposes Atiku’s Presidential ambition, calls for shift to south

As the country prepares for the next general elections, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dare Adeleke has expressed opposition to the candidature of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Adeleke, a former Youth Leader in the Southwest, however supported the call that the Southern part of country should produce the next President for the country.

The former zonal youth leader made these remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti Thursday.

The politicaian, who reflected on national culture of representation via federal character, noted that there are a lot of anomalies and unfair treatment on the South, especially in recent times.

Adeleke contended that at age 75, even if power was to be unfairly retained by the North, Atiku should not seek power again, but rather mentor younger generation to take the country to the promised land.

He stated that there abound credible men and women of the younger generation, who are doing great in their various endeavours and are poised for leadership.

He cited Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta are some youths, who have remarkably shown what their generation can do with their present performance in governance at their various states.

He further said that in the corporate world, we must not forget the likes of Akinwunmi Adesina, a man who is doing Nigeria proud in the Africa Development Bank, saying Nigeria as a matter of fact has so many more Adesinas.

Adeleke said: “It is time for the South and I implore my brothers and sisters in the North to support a Southern candidate in the spirit of fairness.

“Now is the time for the presidency to rotate southwards again. We are prepared.”

He added that it is high time we told ourselves as citizens of Nigeria some honest truth, saying in fairness the Southern part of the nation should produce the president in 2023.

“There is no other crucial time as now to be very frank about our existence as a nation and the anomalies along the way on our bumpy journey of nationhood.

“It is a fact that 10 out of 16 leaders of Nigeria till date are or were northerners.

“The South has had six, including Ernest Shonekan, whose tenure was an interim headship of government and only lasted a few months before he was forced to hand over to Gen. Sani Abacha.

“It is therefore pertinent to note that one of the reasons why President Goodluck Jonathan was ousted was because, the north felt it had to complete its tenure, with the fact that late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who died while in power did not complete his tenure” Adeleke said.

The PDP chieftain, who went the memory lane, added that fair enough, the North has had another eight years.

He said “if we were to adhere to the idea of rotational presidency, it is now time again for the South to unite and take over the mantle of leadership”.

He noted that those making a case for Northern presidency are indeed not being fair to the South and may not be looking at the far reaching implications of another Northern president.

Adeleke recalled that in the 2019 presidential election, PDP presented a candidate from the North, who it believed had the most credible credentials and required experience to move this country forward.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has done well in nation building. He is also a highly detribalised Nigerian; but unfortunately, he did not get into power” Adeleke attested. NAN