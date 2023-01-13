2023: PDP Chieftain defects to APC in Edo

Chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, Goodluck Adenomo, has defected to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state along with his followers.

Adenomo was received Thursday at the administrative headquarters of the APC in the local government.

The ex-PDP chieftain reportedly said he defected to the APC to work for the reelection the lawmaker representing the Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa.

Adenowo hailed the lawmaker saying his performance outclassed others who had represented the constituency in the past.

Stressing the need to support Idahosa, he said, “it is for this reason for that I and my teeming supporters have decided to pitch tent with the APC to support the reelection of Idahosa.

“His performance in the office within the space of three years remained an eye opener to us in Ovia because we have had lawmakers before him who didn’t come close to what he had done.”

Adenowo hailed the lawmaker saying his performance outclassed others who had represented the constituency in the past.

Stressing the need to support Idahosa, he said: “it is for this reason for that I and my teeming supporters have decided to pitch tent with the APC to support the reelection of Idahosa.

“His performance in the office within the space of three years remained an eye opener to us in Ovia because we have had lawmakers before him who didn’t come close to what he had done.”

We are indeed happy with your coming and want you all to know that you will be accorded the same privileges and rights as the old members,” he state