2023: PDP Chairman collapses, dies at town hall meeting

The Acting Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, S. K. B. Ogbuagu, is dead.

He reportedly collapsed on Thursday evening during a town hall meeting of the governorship candidate of the party.

The meeting was held at Ezeagu Local Government Area headquarters.

Sources indicated that the town hall meeting had ended and everyone was moving to the reception venue when Ogbuagua had a crisis.

The acting Chairman, who was said to be an asthma patient, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

The party was yet to issue an official statement on the development as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak to the state party Chairman, Augustine Nnamani, on the incident were unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed the governorship election for March 11, 2023.