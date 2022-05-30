2023: PDP BoT Chair urges Atiku to select acceptable running mate

Chairman, Board Of Trustees (BOT) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Walid Jibrin, has advised the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to select an acceptable running mate.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Keffi LGA, Nasarawa, Monday, Jibrin lauded the emergence of the former Vice President as the PDP flag bearer for the presidential election in 2023.

He described the victory at the party convention as a good omen not only for the party, but for the entire country.

“We must remember that Atiku was earlier elected at PDP primaries at Port Harcourt in 2019, but was nakedly sabotaged by APC through an unholy way.

“We must remember the good performance of Atiku as Vice President to President Obasanjo; our party must be fully congratulated for playing a good role and of course all our delegates across the 36 states and the FCT,” he said.

The PDP BOT chairman advised the party’s presidential flag bearer to endeavour to pick an acceptable and reliable running mate who would enhance the chances of his victory in the forthcoming election

He also congratulated the Chairman of the Electoral Committee and members of his committee for organizing one of the best electoral National conventions, Sen. David Mark, after the Port Harcourt convention chaired by Governor Okowa of Delta in 2019.

Jibrin, however, advised the members of the party to work together as a team in order to improve their electoral chances at the 2023 general election.

“My advice as the PDP BoT chairman is that the party must come together as one entity, fully together as one party, talking with one voice to make our party the greatest not only in Nigeria, West Africa, but the greatest in Africa irrespective of all differences,” he said.

The BOT chairman described Atiku as a committed patriot and detribalized Nigerian with a mission and vision on how to build a better Nigeria for the benefit of all and sundry.

He assured party members of the BOT’s readiness to offer necessary support and assistance to ensure the victory of the party at all levels.