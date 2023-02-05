2023: Ozalla natives show solidarity to Frank Nweke Jnr as APGA governorship candidate

Ozalla community in Enugu State South East Nigeria has donated a Toyota Sienna bus to one of their own, Frank Nweke Jnr to facilitate his governorship campaigns.

Nweke Jnr. is the gubernatorial candidate of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State.

The community also held a reception for the candidate where thousands of the natives pledged their support in a carnival-like manner replete with dancing, singing and masquerade performances.

Ozalla is in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Receiving Nweke at St. Paul’s Primary School, Ozalla, the community presented him with an “Ofo’’ – a symbol of authority and charged him to remain true to his nurture and promises to Enugu State.

In his welcome address, Cyril Aninwike, a pharmacist, said the crowd that gathered was evidence of the honour accorded to Nweke in his hometown.

“Frank Nweke Jnr. is truly an illustrious son of Ozalla and he is also the most qualified and competent candidate in this race.

“His administration will restore integrity and excellence to chase mediocrity out of Enugu State.

“It is with one voice that the entire Ozalla pledges absolute support for him to become the next governor of Enugu State,’’ he said.

A community leader, Chief Okwudili Chianeke presented the car fitted with a public address system and other items to support Nweke’s campaign efforts across the state.

He said Ozalla was pleased to be part of the history to be made in Enugu State under the leadership of Nweke.

“Ozalla is 100 per cent for Nweke,’’ he declared.

Responding to the effusive show of support, Nweke thanked his people for the consistent and unflinching support from the moment he shared his intention with them.

“From the moment I was certain of God’s backing for this journey and came to you, my kinsmen and my people, you have remained steadfast with your support.

“I thank you all, people of Ozalla at home and abroad; those who call me, those who send funds and prayers. I thank everybody and ask that God bless Ozalla. May God bless you all,’’ he said.

He assured the people of his preparedness for the task ahead, thanking them for their continued support until his victory at the polls.

Nweke urged those who had not collected their Permanent Voter Cards to take advantage of the final day of collection of the cards to do so.