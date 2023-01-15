2023: Over 20,000 APC stalwarts defect to PDP in Bauchi 

No fewer than 20,350 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

The Special Assistant, Political Matters to Governor Bala Mohammed said this while receiving the decampees at an event held Saturday in Bauchi.

According to him, the decampees are from the 20 local government areas of the state.

One of the decampees, Bala Zungur said the development was informed by the feat achieved by the ruling PDP in the state, especially in the area of infrastructure development.

He said the Bala Mohammed’s administration had constructed thousands kilometers of urban and rural roads, schools, hospitals and other viable projects designed to improve the lives of the people of the state.

He said the decampees comprised APC stakeholders and party leaders across the electoral wards, adding that they would support the PDP to enable it to consolidate on the gains recorded in the state.

Zungur urged the PDP leadership at state and national levels to fully integrate them into the party with justice, equity and fairness, and pledged support for its candidates in the forthcoming general election.

“We left the APC because it failed to address numerous internal crisis which might result to electoral defeat in the 2023 general election.

“The decampees in this place have worked and supported APC for eight years, but the party seems to be going astray without bearing, we finally returned to the PDP to move the state forward.

“1,000 people across the 20 LGAs defected to the PDP, and they are all here with us,” he said, and urged the governor and leadership of the party to protect the interest of the decampees.