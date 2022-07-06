Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Featured

2023: Otedola after visit to Tinubu prays for him to emerge president

By No Comments1 Min Read

Popular businessman, Femi Otedola, has prayed for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the election.

The oil magnate made his position known via his Twitter handle after visiting Tinubu in Paris, France on Tuesday.

Otedola’s visit to Tinubu came at a time the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, also went to Paris to see the former Lagos State Governor.

Otedola tweeted after the visit: “I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT.

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote💲.”

Share.

Related Posts