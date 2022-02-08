2023: Osinbajo gets Adeboye’s nod, will declare after convention — VP’s Support Group

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will announce his presidential ambition immediately after the All Progressives Congress national convention, just as he has the approval of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, to vie for the 2023 presidency.

These were revealed by one of the support groups for Osinbajo’s rumoured 2023 presidential ambition, Omolubu2023.

The group spoke in a post on Instagram.

It said: “In spite of the ongoing campaigns against his currently rumoured bid for the presidency by some interests in the South West, where he hails from, Osinbajo had made up his mind to give the presidency a shot.

“Even more instructive, inside sources claimed, was the fact that Osinbajo had received the blessing and the charge to go ahead with his ambition from Pastor Adeboye.

“Take it to the bank, he will run and he is declaring soon after the APC convention.

“All is set, including premium consultations already done.

“The coast is clear and the journey is looking good.

“I believe Prof. is also motivated by the increasing level of support from across the country, especially, the youths of this country.

“From the North to the South, tell me where he has visited recently and the charge has not been that he should contest?

“He has capacity, competence and knows what the issues are. Importantly, he can also sell them – I mean the issues.

“So, why will he not run?

“Why should the bitterness and envy of some minions stifle him?”

Omolubu2023 also spoke on the issue of Osinbajo running against the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who brought him to political limelight.

It said: “In fact, none of such bothers him.

“But he has done one thing though, he has called his supporters and pleaded with them never to talk down on Tinubu or engage in a mud fight with his support groups, even in the face of obvious provocation.”